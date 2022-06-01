ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Stoneridge
    Stoneridge, Inc., is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, agricultural and off-highway vehicle markets. The Company conducts its business into two segments: Electronics and Control Devices. The core products of the Electronics reportable segment include vehicle electrical power and distribution systems, and electronic instrumentation and information display products. The core products of the Control Devices reportable segment include electronic and electrical switch products, control actuation devices and sensors.

    http://www.stoneridge.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1965
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    4,600
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

