ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Stealth BioTherapeutics
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • มีส่วนร่วมในสิ่งที่พิเศษเกี่ยวกับ Stealth BioTherapeutics ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เคล็ดลับการสัมภาษณ์, การเลือกทีม, วัฒนธรรมที่ไม่เหมือนใคร, ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    Stealth BioTherapeutics is a biotech company focused on developing therapies for diseases related to mitochondrial dysfunction. Their lead product candidate, Elamipretide, is in various stages of clinical trials for the treatment of several conditions including barth syndrome, duchenne cardiomyopathy, and age-related macular degeneration. They also have other product candidates targeting complications of diabetes, renal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and rare neurological indications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in the Cayman Islands.

    http://www.stealthbt.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2007
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    38
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับเงินเดือนที่ยืนยันแล้วในกล่องจดหมายของคุณ

    สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้

    งานเด่น

      ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ Stealth BioTherapeutics

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ