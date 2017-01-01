ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
SSIPL
    SSIPL is a prominent integrated sportswear company in India, featuring a wide retail network for renowned international brands such as Nike, Levi's, Lotto, and UCB. The company specializes in providing premium sports and lifestyle products.

    1994
    1,060
    $250M-$500M
