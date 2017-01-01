ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Srinsoft Technologies
    SrinSoft is a multidisciplinary firm providing top-tier IT consulting, custom application development, application migration and integration, as well as engineering services like CAD customization, BIM, and 3D modeling to clients globally.

    srinsofttech.com
    2005
    540
    $50M-$100M
