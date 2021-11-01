ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Societe Generale
Societe Generale เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Societe Generale ตั้งแต่ $19,391 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $250,000 สำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Societe Generale. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฝั่งหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์แบบเต็มสเต็ก

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $27.1K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $20.7K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $56.6K

นักออกแบบประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้

นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
Median $250K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
Median $82.4K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$65.6K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$149K
นักธนาคารการลงทุน
$28.1K
กฎหมาย
$189K
ที่ปรึกษาการจัดการ
$56.4K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$69.5K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์
$58.8K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$197K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$121K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค
$69.3K
นักเขียนทางเทคนิค
$40.3K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Societe Generale คือ นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $250,000 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Societe Generale คือ $56,388

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ