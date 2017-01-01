ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
SML Isuzu
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    SML Isuzu specializes in manufacturing light and medium commercial vehicles, including fully built buses, ambulances, and customized vehicles. With over 40 years of experience, the company focuses on meeting the needs of the Indian market.

    smlisuzu.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1983
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    540
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10B+
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ