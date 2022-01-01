ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Silicon Labs ตั้งแต่ $50,868 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $301,500 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Silicon Labs. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/25/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $135K
วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
Median $150K

วิศวกร ASIC

การพัฒนาธุรกิจ
$194K

นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$94.5K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$89.7K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$146K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$221K
การขาย
$102K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์
$165K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$50.9K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค
$302K
ตารางการได้รับสิทธิ์

33%

ปี 1

33%

ปี 2

33%

ปี 3

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Silicon Labs, RSUs เป็นไปตามตารางการได้รับสิทธิ์ 3 ปี:

  • 33% ได้รับสิทธิ์ใน 1st-ปี (33.00% รายปี)

  • 33% ได้รับสิทธิ์ใน 2nd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)

  • 33% ได้รับสิทธิ์ใน 3rd-ปี (33.00% รายปี)

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Silicon Labs คือ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $301,500 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Silicon Labs คือ $145,725

