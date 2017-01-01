ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Shreem Electrics
    Shreem Electric manufactures a wide array of electrical products, such as capacitors, circuit breakers, switchgears, and lightning arrestors. The company addresses the increasing needs of the electric energy sector by offering innovative solutions.

    shreemelectric.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1976
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    450
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $50M-$100M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

