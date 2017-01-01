ดูจุดข้อมูลแยกรายการ
Shreem Electric manufactures a wide array of electrical products, such as capacitors, circuit breakers, switchgears, and lightning arrestors. The company addresses the increasing needs of the electric energy sector by offering innovative solutions.
