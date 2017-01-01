ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Shorooq Partners
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Shorooq Partners ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Shorooq Partners is a leading early-stage venture capital firm in the MENA region, dedicated to investing in technology startups. The firm collaborates with outstanding founders to create sustainable businesses that tackle local challenges.

    shorooq.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2017
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    30
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Shorooq Partners

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Microsoft
    • LinkedIn
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • DoorDash
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ