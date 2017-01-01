ดูจุดข้อมูลแยกรายการ
ShopKirana enhances Indian retailers' competitiveness by leveraging technology to connect them with brands. The platform optimizes inventory and space, enabling retailers to improve their operations and better serve their customers.
สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม →
เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้
งานแนะนำ
บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง
แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ