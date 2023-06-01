ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Shoot 360
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Shoot 360 is a basketball training gym that uses advanced technologies to help players improve their shooting and ball handling skills. Their focus is on repetition and perfect practice to help players reach their maximum potential.

    https://shoot360.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2012
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    69
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

