ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Shipshape Urban Farms
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Shipshape Urban Farms ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Shipshape is an agritech company that aims to establish a localized food network through the construction of modular hydroponic farms. Their innovative approach focuses on eliminating waste and promoting sustainable agriculture.

    shipshapeurbanfarms.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2016
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    31
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Shipshape Urban Farms

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Facebook
    • Tesla
    • Lyft
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ