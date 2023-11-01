ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Senacor Technologies
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Senacor is an independent consulting and IT service company specializing in business IT transformation for major IT users. The company was founded in 1999 and has since expanded its services to include planning and implementation support.

    http://senacor.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1999
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    840
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $100M-$250M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

