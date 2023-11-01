ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Semcon
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Semcon is an international technology company that develops products based on human needs and behaviors. They specialize in engineering services and product information, supporting product distribution and online market communication.

    http://semcon.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1980
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    2,750
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $500M-$1B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ