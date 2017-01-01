ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Saurav Chemicals
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Saurav Chemicals is a prominent pharmaceutical company focused on producing high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. The company also provides dependable contract manufacturing services on a global scale.

    sauravchemicals.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1993
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    480
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $50M-$100M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

