ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
SATHYA Online Shopping
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ SATHYA Online Shopping ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    SATHYA Online Shopping is an e-commerce platform that specializes in home and kitchen appliances, electronics, laptops, mobiles, and security solutions. The company provides free shipping and 24/7 customer support to enhance the shopping experience.

    http://www.sathya.in
    เว็บไซต์
    2008
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    30
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ SATHYA Online Shopping

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Spotify
    • Snap
    • Intuit
    • Flipkart
    • Apple
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ