    Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical research and drug development company with corporate offices and research facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. Incorporated in 1980 as AntiVirals, shortly before going public the company changed its name from AntiVirals to AVI BioPharma soon with stock symbol AVII and in July 2012 changed name from AVI BioPharma to Sarepta Therapeutics and SRPT respectively. As of the end of 2019, the company has two approved drugs (see the Products section below).

    http://www.sarepta.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1980
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    990
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $500M-$1B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

