ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Santander
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Santander เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Santander อยู่ในช่วง $27,604 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $355,215 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Santander. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
นักบัญชี
$31.9K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$27.6K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$32.3K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
นักธนาคารลงทุน
$59.4K
ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
$355K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$76.2K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$43.1K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$218K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Santander คือ ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $355,215 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Santander คือ $51,236

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Santander

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Dropbox
  • Tesla
  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ