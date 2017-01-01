ดูจุดข้อมูลแยกรายการ
Roop Polymers is a company with over 45 years of experience in manufacturing moulded and extruded rubber and plastic parts, primarily for the automotive industry. They focus on delivering high-quality products tailored to meet industry standards.
