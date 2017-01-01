ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Roop Polymers
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Roop Polymers ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Roop Polymers is a company with over 45 years of experience in manufacturing moulded and extruded rubber and plastic parts, primarily for the automotive industry. They focus on delivering high-quality products tailored to meet industry standards.

    http://www.rooppolymers.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1973
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    840
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $100M-$250M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Roop Polymers

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Netflix
    • Roblox
    • Flipkart
    • Pinterest
    • Uber
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ