ดูจุดข้อมูลแยกรายการ
Rokken (rokken.tech) is a company that specializes in solving challenging problems in computer vision using state-of-the-art deep learning models. They focus on building 3D visualization software with efficient performance and high rendering.
สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม →
เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้
งานแนะนำ
บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง
แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ