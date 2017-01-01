ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Rokken
    Rokken (rokken.tech) is a company that specializes in solving challenging problems in computer vision using state-of-the-art deep learning models. They focus on building 3D visualization software with efficient performance and high rendering.

    2016
    5
    $0-$1M
