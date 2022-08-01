ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
rideOS
    About

    At rideOS, we are a technology division supporting Gopuff, the leading delivery solution for instant everyday needs. Our team of developers and mobility experts focus on accelerating innovation for Gopuff's delivery optimization, fulfillment center operations, and other strategic initiatives. We place a strong emphasis on our culture, diversity, and employee wellbeing and are proud to maintain our small startup hustle - while also enjoying the benefits and excitement of Gopuff's hypergrowth. rideOS is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Pittsburgh and Berlin as well.

    http://rideos.ai
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    50
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

