ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
RideCo
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • มีส่วนร่วมในสิ่งที่พิเศษเกี่ยวกับ RideCo ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เคล็ดลับการสัมภาษณ์, การเลือกทีม, วัฒนธรรมที่ไม่เหมือนใคร, ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    RideCo is a microtransit tech company that enables fleets of vehicles to become on-demand, shared, and dynamically routed. Their clients include major transportation operators such as San Antonio Metro, Los Angeles Metro, and Grab.

    rideco.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2013
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับเงินเดือนที่ยืนยันแล้วในกล่องจดหมายของคุณ

    สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้

    งานเด่น

      ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ RideCo

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Airbnb
    • Microsoft
    • Square
    • Flipkart
    • DoorDash
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ