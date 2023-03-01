ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Rice University
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Rice University เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Rice University อยู่ในช่วง $32,000 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $97,013 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Rice University. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/29/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $32K

นักวิทยาศาสตร์วิจัย

วิศวกรเคมี
Median $36K

วิศวกรวิจัย

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร
$48.1K
วิศวกรการแพทย์
$51.7K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$58.8K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$77.4K
วิศวกรธรณี
$66.7K
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
$34.8K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$79.6K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$97K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Rice University คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $97,013 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Rice University คือ $49,910

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

