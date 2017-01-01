ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
RegenSchool
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Regen School is a leading management institution dedicated to developing socially responsible leaders. It offers innovative programs that align with planetary boundaries, emphasizing sustainability and ethical practices in leadership.

    regen-school.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2023
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    5
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $0-$1M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ