Regency Hospital
    Regency Hospital is a top provider of specialized healthcare services, offering both inpatient and outpatient care. It operates a diverse range of brands, including well-known rehabilitation and therapy facilities throughout the United States.

    regencyhospital.com
    1996
    1,500
    $1B-$10B
