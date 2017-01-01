ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
RefleXion
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ RefleXion ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    RefleXion Medical is a biotargeting oncology company revolutionizing cancer care with SCINTIX® technology. Their therapy uses live data to deliver immediate treatment for lung or bone tumors, targeting cancer cells' signals for precise destruction.

    https://reflexion.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2009
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    330
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ RefleXion

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Spotify
    • Intuit
    • Flipkart
    • SoFi
    • Lyft
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ