Realogy
Realogy เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Realogy ตั้งแต่ $100,509 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $185,925 สำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Realogy. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/24/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $176K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$186K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$101K

นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (IT)
$111K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$140K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$129K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$159K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Realogy คือ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $185,925 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Realogy คือ $139,695

