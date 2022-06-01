ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
R1 RCM
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

R1 RCM เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ R1 RCM อยู่ในช่วง $18,258 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $265,665 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ R1 RCM. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $154K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$18.3K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$99.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$131K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$179K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$134K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$35.3K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$135K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$266K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ R1 RCM คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $265,665 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ R1 RCM คือ $134,325

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ R1 RCM

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Centene
  • HCA Healthcare
  • IQVIA
  • AmerisourceBergen
  • Labcorp
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/r1-rcm/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.