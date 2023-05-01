ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
QVC
QVC เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ QVC อยู่ในช่วง $15,217 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง บริการลูกค้า ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $101,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ QVC. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/28/2025

Median $101K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$83.6K
บริการลูกค้า
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$62.6K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$40.2K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$46.9K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$24.1K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$87K
นักวิจัยประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้
$84.6K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ QVC คือ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $101,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ QVC คือ $62,616

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

