Qualees
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Qualees offers contract research services in epidemiology, pharmacoepidemiology, and health economics. The company focuses on product support studies mandated by authorities or initiated by clients, covering all stages of the product lifecycle.

    qualees.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2010
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    สำนักงานใหญ่

