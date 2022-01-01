ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Prudential Financial อยู่ในช่วง $37,332 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $241,200 สำหรับตำแหน่ง การดำเนินงานการตลาด ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Prudential Financial. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/28/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

นักพัฒนาเชิงปริมาณ

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
นักคณิตศาสตร์ประกันภัย
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
Median $80K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $100K
การตลาด
Median $165K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $178K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
Median $130K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
Median $210K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$110K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$101K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$161K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$118K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$177K
นักธนาคารลงทุน
$226K
กฎหมาย
$166K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$241K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $132K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
Median $122K
ฝ่ายขาย
$37.3K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
$104K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$117K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$199K
นักลงทุนร่วมทุน
$109K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Prudential Financial คือ การดำเนินงานการตลาด at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $241,200 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Prudential Financial คือ $131,417

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

