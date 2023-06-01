ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Proxima Solves
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Proxima provides Operations as a Service for the Insurance industry by combining nearshore talent for Customer Service, Back-office, and IT staffing with an innovation hub that creates Insurtech solutions to improve clients' capabilities.

    https://proximasolves.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2022
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ