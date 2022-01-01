Progressive เงินเดือน

ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
เงินเดือนของ Progressive อยู่ในช่วง $43,215 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ฝ่ายขาย ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $206,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Progressive. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/28/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
Median $80K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
Median $140K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $100K
ผู้ปรับค่าสินไหมทดแทน
$69.3K
บริการลูกค้า
Median $54.5K
การตลาด
$167K
ฝ่ายขาย
$43.2K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$138K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Progressive คือ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล at the Lead Data Scientist level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $206,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Progressive คือ $120,363

