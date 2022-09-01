ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Precision Castparts
    Precision Castparts Corp. is the market leader in manufacturing large, complex structural investment castings, airfoil castings, forged components, aerostructures and highly engineered, critical fasteners for aerospace applications.

    http://www.precast.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1953
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,500
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1B-$10B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

