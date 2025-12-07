ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ PPG อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/7/2025

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรเคมี ที่ PPG in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $117,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ PPG สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรเคมี in United States คือ $89,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

