Powerica
    Powerica Limited is a leading power generation company in India, specializing in diesel and gas generators, as well as wind power solutions. The company is dedicated to ensuring customer satisfaction through its innovative energy solutions.

    http://www.powericaltd.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1984
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,250
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $250M-$500M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

