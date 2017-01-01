ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Powder
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Powder provides AI-driven clipping software that automatically creates social media-ready game highlights from live streams, enabling gamers to effortlessly share their best moments on platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

    https://powder.gg
    เว็บไซต์
    2018
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    45
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

