Potters Industries
Potters Industries สถาปนิกโซลูชัน เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย สถาปนิกโซลูชัน in Hong Kong (SAR) ที่ Potters Industries อยู่ในช่วง HK$450K ถึง HK$629K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Potters Industries อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/7/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$62.4K - $75.6K
Hong Kong (SAR)
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$57.6K$62.4K$75.6K$80.4K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ สถาปนิกโซลูชัน ที่ Potters Industries in Hong Kong (SAR) อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี HK$628,716 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Potters Industries สำหรับตำแหน่ง สถาปนิกโซลูชัน in Hong Kong (SAR) คือ HK$449,857

