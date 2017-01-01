ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
PNM Resources
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ PNM Resources ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    PNM Resources is an energy holding company that operates regulated utilities, delivering electricity generation, transmission, and distribution services to around 800,000 residential and commercial customers in New Mexico and Texas.

    pnmresources.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1,708
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1B-$10B
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ PNM Resources

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Uber
    • Roblox
    • Databricks
    • Lyft
    • Tesla
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ