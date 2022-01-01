ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
PNC เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ PNC อยู่ในช่วง $47,760 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง บริการลูกค้า ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $218,900 สำหรับตำแหน่ง กฎหมาย ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ PNC. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/27/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ประกันคุณภาพ (QA)

วิศวกรข้อมูล

วิศวกรความน่าเชื่อถือของระบบ

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
Median $105K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
Median $90.5K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยไซเบอร์
Median $75K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
Median $105K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
Median $116K
นักธนาคารลงทุน
Median $144K
ฝ่ายขาย
Median $110K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $123K
นักบัญชี
$66.7K
ผู้ช่วยด้านการบริหาร
$70.4K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$98.5K
บริการลูกค้า
$47.8K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$186K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$206K
กฎหมาย
$219K
ที่ปรึกษาด้านการจัดการ
$49.2K
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
$75.4K
ตัวแทนอสังหาริมทรัพย์
$116K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$79.6K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$159K

สถาปนิกข้อมูล

สถาปนิกความปลอดภัยคลาวด์

ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$74.7K
นักวิจัยประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้
$64.7K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ PNC คือ กฎหมาย at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $218,900 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ PNC คือ $102,856

