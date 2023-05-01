ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Philo เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Philo อยู่ในช่วง $174,870 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $281,400 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Philo. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/26/2025

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$281K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$175K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$237K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Philo คือ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $281,400 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Philo คือ $237,281

