Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Philip Morris International อยู่ในช่วง $13,750 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักบัญชี ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $475,124 สำหรับตำแหน่ง การดำเนินงานธุรกิจ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Philip Morris International. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/26/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $70K
นักบัญชี
$13.8K
การดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$38.9K
พัฒนาธุรกิจ
$206K
การดำเนินงานบริการลูกค้า
$23.3K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$47.6K
ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$267K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$21.1K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
$26.2K
การตลาด
$23.2K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$82.3K
วิศวกรเครื่องกล
$47.1K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$60.3K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$51.6K
ผู้จัดการอสังหาริมทรัพย์
$120K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$92.4K
ฝ่ายขาย
$49.1K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$124K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$110K
นักวิจัยประสบการณ์ผู้ใช้
$142K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Philip Morris International คือ การดำเนินงานธุรกิจ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $475,124 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Philip Morris International คือ $60,300

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

