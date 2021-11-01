ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Peapod Digital Labs
Peapod Digital Labs เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Peapod Digital Labs อยู่ในช่วง $89,550 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง การพัฒนาธุรกิจ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $233,750 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Peapod Digital Labs. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/26/2025

$160K

ได้เงินจริง ไม่ถูกหลอก

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $132K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $234K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $140K

การพัฒนาธุรกิจ
$89.6K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$138K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$130K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$162K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Peapod Digital Labs คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $233,750 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Peapod Digital Labs คือ $138,067

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ