Paradigm Health
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Our mission is to create equitable access to clinical trials for any patient, anywhere.

    Paradigm Health is rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem by creating a platform that enables equitable access to trials for all patients, while enhancing trial efficiency and reducing the barriers to participation for healthcare providers. We aim to break down barriers across the trial ecosystem through one seamless infrastructure implemented at healthcare provider organizations, bringing potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster.

    paradigm.inc
    เว็บไซต์
    2021
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    104
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

