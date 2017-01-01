ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Oriental Structural Engineers
    Oriental Structural Engineers is a company dedicated to infrastructure development, particularly in runways and highways. They are known for their ability to complete projects ahead of schedule, often earning bonus rewards for their efficiency.

    http://www.orientalindia.com
    1,250
    $250M-$500M
