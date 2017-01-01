ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Orient Technologies
    Orient Technologies Pvt is a reliable IT Infrastructure Solutions and Services Company that provides innovative offerings to a wide range of clients, including banking institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

    http://www.orientindia.com
    1992
    2,000
    $500M-$1B
    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ