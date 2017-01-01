ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Orient Cement
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Orient Cement ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Orient Cement, a leading cement company in India, is known for its premium products, including Birla A1 Cement. With a strong commitment to excellence and innovation, it has established itself as a trusted name in the construction industry.

    orientcement.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1982
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,500
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $250M-$500M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Orient Cement

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • SoFi
    • Flipkart
    • Stripe
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ