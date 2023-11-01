ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Opentrends
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
    Opentrends is a technology consultancy that combines talent, creativity, and innovation to help companies with their digital transformation. They connect strategy, design, and technology to place companies on the path of digital transformation.

    http://opentrends.net
    2004
    420
    $50M-$100M
