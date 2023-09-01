ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
    Openigloo is a platform that allows renters to read landlord reviews, access city data, and find highly rated apartments. It aims to help renters avoid bedbugs and neglectful landlords by providing information and ratings on buildings and landlords.

    2020
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    10
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
