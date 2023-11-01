ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Novibet
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Novibet ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Novibet is a GameTech company that offers online sports betting and casino entertainment in many competitive markets across Europe and LATAM. Novibet provides the best online casino games and has its own proprietary betting platform.

    http://novibet.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2010
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    600
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $100M-$250M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Novibet

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Lyft
    • Tesla
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • Amazon
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ